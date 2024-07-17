Launches
ResumaidPro
ResumaidPro
Build custom job tailored resumes without leaving your tab
The simplest and fastest tool to tailor your resume, ensuring you stand out to potential employers with personalized and professional application documents.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Career
by
ResumaidPro
About this launch
ResumaidPro
Build Custom Job Tailored Resumes Without Leaving Your Tab
ResumaidPro by
ResumaidPro
was hunted by
Younus Mahmood
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Younus Mahmood
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
ResumaidPro
is not rated yet. This is ResumaidPro's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
