Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. ResumaidPro

ResumaidPro

Build custom job tailored resumes without leaving your tab

Free Options
The simplest and fastest tool to tailor your resume, ensuring you stand out to potential employers with personalized and professional application documents.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Career
 by
ResumaidPro
OnDemand
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Stripe
Product Hunt
About this launch
ResumaidProBuild Custom Job Tailored Resumes Without Leaving Your Tab
0
reviews
14
followers
ResumaidPro by
ResumaidPro
was hunted by
Younus Mahmood
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Career. Made by
Younus Mahmood
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
ResumaidPro
is not rated yet. This is ResumaidPro's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-