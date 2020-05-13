Responsively
Develop responsive web-apps 5x faster!
Manoj Vivek
Maker
Hey Hunters and Makers 👋, I'm Manoj Vivek here, one of the makers of Responsively. Thanks, Kevin, for hunting our product, we are so excited to showcase the weeks of work and get some feedback. 🚀 Quick highlights: - Mirrored User-interactions across all devices. - Customizable preview layout to suit all your needs. - One handy elements inspector for all devices in preview. - 30+ built-in device profiles with the option to add custom devices. - One-click screenshot all your devices. - Hot reloading supported for developers. - Free forever and open source - https://github.com/manojVivek/re... We would love to hear your thoughts on the product, let us know.
