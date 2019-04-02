Log InSign up
A crowdsourced directory of product ideas people wish exist.

If you are a maker looking to build something new, #RequestForProduct is for you. Dive deeper into this crowdsourced idea log where you might find your next startup or product.
Sharath KurugantyMaker@5harath · Indie Maker. Designer. 2 time founder.
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 Huge shoutout to @mubashariqbal for hunting my product today 🙌 It’s Sharath, the guy who launched Tools for Makers and The Angel Philosopher. I’m so stoked to announce my 3rd side project and participation in Makers Festival: No-code edition today 🚀 When @ProductHunt announced Makers Festival, I was super excited to participate as this time it is for no-code makers. Like any maker, I struggled to get an idea and was looking for inspiration. I came across @anthilemoon’s 101 blog(which btw has ton of unique 💡ideas) and randomly searched “product ideas” on twitter. I then realized, many people come up with awesome ideas and it’s a trend to share them via twitter under #requestforproduct tag. I found so many gems just by searching the twitter timeline and wanted to bring them under one umbrella. I felt due to the extensive twitter feed some of the best ideas get lost. And it’s hard to keep up with what twitter and especially startup world 🌍is thinking. Here comes #RequestForProduct, a crowdsourced directory of product ideas people wish to exist. Inspired from @marckohlbrugge’s Request for Startup, I quickly built a home for these idea gems people tweet. This platform caters for makers who are looking for an idea for their next product or startup. This platform acts as a medium for people who want to spread their ideas to the world. Shoutout to @NinaLimpi for an awesome unDraw image, @PoeHaH for table2site and @thisiskp_ for support. I will keep the idea log fresh and interesting. If there are any great ideas out there that I’m missing and you feel should be a part of the site? Or any suggestions/feedback you have? Let me know, I'd love to hear it! 🙏 Thank you for reading ❤️
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@5harath Congrats on the launch! 🙌 Some really good ideas in there!
Sharath KurugantyMaker@5harath · Indie Maker. Designer. 2 time founder.
Thanks @anthilemoon for writing the 101 ideas blogpost in MakerMag 🙏 It really pushed to think more and here I'm on the launch day 🙌
