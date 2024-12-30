Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Reputation Monitor for Online Stores
This is the latest launch from Glide
See 6 previous launches
Reputation Monitor for Online Stores
Reputation Monitor for Online Stores
A SaaS that analyzes reviews of products sold on marketplace
A SaaS that analyzes reviews of products sold on marketplaces (Amazon, Mercado Livre) and creates reports for retailers to improve their reputation.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
MarketingSaaSE-Commerce

Meet the team

Reputation Monitor for Online Stores gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Glide
Create an app from a Google Sheet in five minutes
4.83 out of 5.0
57
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Reputation Monitor for Online Stores by
Glide
was hunted by
João Vitor
in Marketing, SaaS, E-Commerce. Made by
João Vitor
. Featured on January 1st, 2025.
Glide
is rated 4.8/5 by 85 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2019.