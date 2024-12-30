Launches
Reputation Monitor for Online Stores
This is the latest launch from Glide
See 6 previous launches
Reputation Monitor for Online Stores
A SaaS that analyzes reviews of products sold on marketplace
A SaaS that analyzes reviews of products sold on marketplaces (Amazon, Mercado Livre) and creates reports for retailers to improve their reputation.
Launch tags:
Marketing
•
SaaS
•
E-Commerce
5 Dollars
Meet the team
Built with
Reputation Monitor for Online Stores by
Glide
was hunted by
João Vitor
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
João Vitor
. Featured on January 1st, 2025.
Glide
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 85 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2019.