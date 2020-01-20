Reports for Notion
Interactive charts and tables embedded into Notion.so pages
Oleg Seriaga
Maker
Hello, PH! We would like to share one more way to embed charts and tables into Notion.so pages. The reasons why you may like to use Vizydrop for embedding visualizations into your pages: - Interactive and responsive visualizations - Easy to create, change and embed. - Report data is auto-updated. - Data from CSV or JSON files and links, Google Sheets, Trello, Github and other apps - Ability to add custom data sources and connectors - Three reports are free. Hope you will find it useful. Appreciate your feedback 😄
We use vizydrop every day! Great product
