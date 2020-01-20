  1. Home
Reports for Notion

Interactive charts and tables embedded into Notion.so pages

#4 Product of the DayToday
💡The way to embed interactive, responsive, auto-updated 📈charts and tables from Google Sheets, CSV files, JSON links, GitHub, Trello and others into Notion.so pages.
🔥 Interactive charts and tables embedded into Notion pagesCongrats! 👏 You are so close to discover a new way provided by ** https://vizydrop.com** to embed interactive and auto-updated charts and tables into Notion pages. Guide: How to embed chart in Notion. You may create static🧘🏽‍♀️and dynamic🚴🏻‍♂️visualizations from files, links, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Trello, Google Sheets, Google Analytics, GitHub and etc.
Oleg Seriaga
Oleg Seriaga
Maker
Hello, PH! We would like to share one more way to embed charts and tables into Notion.so pages. The reasons why you may like to use Vizydrop for embedding visualizations into your pages: - Interactive and responsive visualizations - Easy to create, change and embed. - Report data is auto-updated. - Data from CSV or JSON files and links, Google Sheets, Trello, Github and other apps - Ability to add custom data sources and connectors - Three reports are free. Hope you will find it useful. Appreciate your feedback 😄
Michael Dubakov
Michael Dubakov
We use vizydrop every day! Great product
