Reports by Yaguara

JD Crabtree
Maker
Yaguara + Huge Dire Straits fan
A department insight. The end of the month scramble to share results. A presentation to your newest hire. An all-hands meeting. For years teams have been split across documents, spreadsheets, slideshows and a variety of organizational apps. At this point another project management tool or ad-hoc Excel sheet might get the job done, but will cause organizations to plateau. Today we’re excited to announce the launch of Reports, a new way to bring your words, your data, and your teams together in Yaguara. That means you can now turn any aspect of your business into a sleek, shareable digest for any internal or external team, any time. Ultimately, we listened and learned from customers. We evaluated the Reports prototype with feedback from coworkers and users, and started by finding customers who might be interested in helping us test this major addition to the platform. The feedback more or less had the same request: Companies wanted to be able to centralize and put context around results when it is time to tell a story. The entire Yaguara team is excited to share Reports to keep teams working better together.
