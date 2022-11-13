Products
Ranked #4 for today
RepliQ
1 video + 1 csv = 1000's of videos that drive more leads
Make a bigger impact in less time with personalized videos in bulk to increase conversion on your cold email and Linkedin campaigns. Contextualizing your messages using prospects websites or social media profiles.
Launched in
Email
,
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
by
RepliQ
About this launch
Follow for updates
RepliQ by
RepliQ
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in
Email
,
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
. Made by
Magdalena Tran
,
Edgar Néau
and
Maxime Néau
. Featured on November 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
74
Comments
39
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#4
Report