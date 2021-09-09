Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming Products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time Travel
Most loved products by the community
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About Us
Newsletter
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a Job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Replica Studios v0.1.0
Replica Studios v0.1.0
AI voice actors for games and films
🏷 Free Options
Developer Tools
+ 4
Last year we released a very basic desktop app with Unreal Engine and Unity integrations. Today we're pleased to announce Replica Studios v0.1.0 - everything you need to produce a voice for your game or film.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
22h ago