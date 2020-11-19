Replica's Unreal Engine Plugin

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Shreyas Nivas
MakerCo Founder, CEO @ Replica
Hi Product Hunt! When we founded Replica a couple of years back we dreamed that one day, game developers, filmmakers, animators, educators, and creatives would produce highly realistic speech performances using AI voices. Earlier this year we launched our Web App & API that lets you prototype dialog and voice-overs : https://www.producthunt.com/post... Today, we're excited to announce the launch of our plugin for Unreal Engine. With Replica's UE plugin, creatives will have access to some of the World's most expressive AI Voices powered by Replica's synthetic voice engine. Just how expressive are Replica AI voices? Check out the demo on our website, called 'The Quest' where the entire vocal performance was synthesized using Replica AI Voice Actors. They even do battle cries. Replica's UE plugin will revolutionise the audio production workflow for millions of Unreal Engine creatives and pave the way for gaming to become more personalised and immersive. Unreal Engine is also used by professional film-makers, animators, virtual beings and creatives producing amazing, other-worldly content. We're inviting all UE developers, indie through AAA, to sign up to our beta at www.replicastudios.com/unreal We can't wait to see what you'll build! If you have any questions, please ask us in a comment below. Shreyas, CEO Replica Studios
Share
@vriparbelli Thanks, Victor!
HOT DAMN! Kudos to the team and holy smokes to the video editor behind this! Whoever you are... did a bang up job!! Give yourself a massive pat on the back :) Replica has clearly come a long way and I have no doubt will continue to progress so much further. I can't remember how many times we'd hired talent and had them sitting in a studio when clients were realising their scripts sounded weird when read out a loud. I feel like this will save so much time for producers and VO talent. And for the indie developers who can't afford talent in the first place. Holy smokes. Super exciting gang, well done to you all!!!
@tyson_ Thanks for the kind words. We love the video too! Full credit to @gvncmpbllwlsn for that :)
@gvncmpbllwlsn just checked out your portfolio, amazing work man. Looking forward to seeing more mind-blowing work from you and the team!
Congratulations to the Replica team, this product is awesome. Opening so many doors for content creation.
Thank you, @hogan_gina !
Congrats on the launch Replica! Cool as heck to see this bleeding edge tech available to anyone using UE 🔥 this is the future of content creation 😎