Replica's Unreal Engine Plugin

AI voice actors for Unreal Engine

We're launching a plugin for Unreal Engine that lets you use Replica's realistic sounding AI voice actors inside your games. Perfect for anyone who needs a voice in their game, but doesn't have the time or budget to hire a voice actor.
Big improvement to voice generationIn the past our model would fail to generate some sentences. This was caused by very short or long sentences, as these sentences are generally not seen during training. In this update, we have significantly improved the stability and you will no longer see failure-to-generate errors (hopefully!).
Replica's Natural Sounding Text-to-Speech AI Voice APIWith the Replica API you can build apps with realistic sounding text-to-speech voices. It's also built for scale, so it doesn't matter if you're building a small indie game, or a large video editing software product, we can help give your project a quality voice.
Introducing our new range of international Replica VoicesOver the past six months, we've been listening to all of your great feedback. You wanted more diversity in voices, more voices of colour and different nationalities. That's why we're introducing eight new international voices with different accents from all over the world.
Shreyas Nivas
Co Founder, CEO @ Replica
Hi Product Hunt! When we founded Replica a couple of years back we dreamed that one day, game developers, filmmakers, animators, educators, and creatives would produce highly realistic speech performances using AI voices. Earlier this year we launched our Web App & API that lets you prototype dialog and voice-overs : https://www.producthunt.com/post... Today, we're excited to announce the launch of our plugin for Unreal Engine. With Replica's UE plugin, creatives will have access to some of the World's most expressive AI Voices powered by Replica's synthetic voice engine. Just how expressive are Replica AI voices? Check out the demo on our website, called 'The Quest' where the entire vocal performance was synthesized using Replica AI Voice Actors. They even do battle cries. Replica's UE plugin will revolutionise the audio production workflow for millions of Unreal Engine creatives and pave the way for gaming to become more personalised and immersive. Unreal Engine is also used by professional film-makers, animators, virtual beings and creatives producing amazing, other-worldly content. We're inviting all UE developers, indie through AAA, to sign up to our beta at www.replicastudios.com/unreal We can't wait to see what you'll build! If you have any questions, please ask us in a comment below. Shreyas, CEO Replica Studios
Victor
CEO, Synthesia
Looks awesome!
Shreyas Nivas
Co Founder, CEO @ Replica
@vriparbelli Thanks, Victor!
Tyson Young
HOT DAMN! Kudos to the team and holy smokes to the video editor behind this! Whoever you are... did a bang up job!! Give yourself a massive pat on the back :) Replica has clearly come a long way and I have no doubt will continue to progress so much further. I can't remember how many times we'd hired talent and had them sitting in a studio when clients were realising their scripts sounded weird when read out a loud. I feel like this will save so much time for producers and VO talent. And for the indie developers who can't afford talent in the first place. Holy smokes. Super exciting gang, well done to you all!!!
Shreyas Nivas
Co Founder, CEO @ Replica
@tyson_ Thanks for the kind words. We love the video too! Full credit to @gvncmpbllwlsn for that :)
Gavin Campbell-Wilson
Multidisciplinary Designer at Replica
@tyson_ Thanks! The video was a lot of fun to create 🤓 We're hoping that this plugin will save a lot of time during pre-production and also allow developers to quickly create production ready vocal performances in their games.
Tyson Young
@gvncmpbllwlsn just checked out your portfolio, amazing work man. Looking forward to seeing more mind-blowing work from you and the team!
Gina Hogan
Congratulations to the Replica team, this product is awesome. Opening so many doors for content creation.
Shreyas Nivas
Co Founder, CEO @ Replica
Thank you, @hogan_gina !
Lindsay Watt
Congrats on the launch Replica! Cool as heck to see this bleeding edge tech available to anyone using UE 🔥 this is the future of content creation 😎
Shreyas Nivas
Co Founder, CEO @ Replica
Thanks @linzwatt !
