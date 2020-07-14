Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Really excited about what @javrodriguez_ and @poralejo have built here — creating high-quality, high-touch profiles for remote-first companies that you can filter based on your personal values. Especially now that remote work is becoming more the norm than the exception and the best talent can choose to work for companies that reflect their values as people, this is a well-timed, well-designed product!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
👋 Hi Product Hunt, Have you struggled to find the perfect remote job? Remote job boards are ugly, cluttered, and say nothing about a company's values and culture. That's why we're excited to launch Remotefit.io 🥳 Search for jobs that align with what you care about, discover companies you'd love to work for, and figure out what's the best fit for YOU. For companies hiring remotely, we provide a high touch, white glove service to put your best foot forward and attract the top remote talent worldwide. Our company profiles will showcase your values and culture and let applicants know what you're really all about. Contact us by Friday midnight and lock in your intro price at 35% off. PS — don't forget to enter our giveaway to win a Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk!! 🎁 Thanks Chris Messina for the hunt 🙌
UpvoteShare