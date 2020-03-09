Discussion
Cam Woodsum
Maker
Hey Everybody! 👋 One of the greatest myths about remote work is that there aren’t phenomenal companies that are hiring remotely. To dispel this myth, we researched thousands of companies and assembled a data-driven list of the fastest-growing companies that are hiring remote workers. 📈How the list was created: -The primary metric used to measure company growth is one year and two-year employee growth. -Is this a perfect way to measure things? Absolutely not. But we determined it’s the best objective way to build a list. 📖Backstory: Back in 2015, I listened to Andy Rachleff's career advice (to join a rocketship startup) and I intensely spent 60+ hours researching the fastest growing startups. After getting rejected by a few startups (shoutout to Instacart and Wealthfront!), I made one of my best learning/career/financial decisions by joining DoorDash. I'm excited to share my researching skills and passion for remote work (I now run remote businesses) in a way that will hopefully help other people accelerate their careers/learning/finances! 🏛️About the company: Remote Rocket Ships is a sub-product of Freedom is Everything, a content site about digital nomading, remote work, traveling the world, and trying to live a good life! 🙋♂️Feedback: Did we miss any companies? Are there any filters or features we should add? If you have feedback, comments, or thoughts on Remote Rocket Ships and/or Freedom is Everything, I’m all ears! P.S. Shoutout to Andy Rachleff, BreakoutList, and others for pioneering the hot startup lists!
