Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Remote Rocket Ships

Remote Rocket Ships

The 40 Fastest Growing Remote Startups That Are Hiring

get it
One of the greatest myths about remote work is that there aren’t phenomenal companies that are hiring remotely.
.
To dispel this myth, we researched thousands of companies and assembled a list of the fastest-growing companies that are hiring remote workers.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Cam Woodsum
Cam Woodsum
Maker
Hey Everybody! 👋 One of the greatest myths about remote work is that there aren’t phenomenal companies that are hiring remotely. To dispel this myth, we researched thousands of companies and assembled a data-driven list of the fastest-growing companies that are hiring remote workers. 📈How the list was created: -The primary metric used to measure company growth is one year and two-year employee growth. -Is this a perfect way to measure things? Absolutely not. But we determined it’s the best objective way to build a list. 📖Backstory: Back in 2015, I listened to Andy Rachleff's career advice (to join a rocketship startup) and I intensely spent 60+ hours researching the fastest growing startups. After getting rejected by a few startups (shoutout to Instacart and Wealthfront!), I made one of my best learning/career/financial decisions by joining DoorDash. I'm excited to share my researching skills and passion for remote work (I now run remote businesses) in a way that will hopefully help other people accelerate their careers/learning/finances! 🏛️About the company: Remote Rocket Ships is a sub-product of Freedom is Everything, a content site about digital nomading, remote work, traveling the world, and trying to live a good life! 🙋‍♂️Feedback: Did we miss any companies? Are there any filters or features we should add? If you have feedback, comments, or thoughts on Remote Rocket Ships and/or Freedom is Everything, I’m all ears! P.S. Shoutout to Andy Rachleff, BreakoutList, and others for pioneering the hot startup lists!
UpvoteShare