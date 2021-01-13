RemNote
Martin Schneider
MakerMaker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Martin, RemNote co-founder here! As a student and researcher, I had become increasingly aware of how little I remembered after reading an article or completing a course. I was also frustrated with how hard it was to keep my thoughts, research, and projects organized. I needed a tool to streamline my thinking, connect ideas, and optimize my learning for the long term. RemNote is that tool - an all-in-one workspace to take notes, organize thoughts, learn anything, and grow knowledge. - 👨🎓 Students & learners use RemNote as a long-term learning platform, mastering content through note-taking, integrated spaced-repetition flashcards, PDF annotation, and knowledge-graphing. - 👨🔬️ Creators & writers use RemNote as an idea-generation platform, sparking ideas by leveraging references, [[backlinks]], portals, aliases, and graph views. - 👨🔧️ Thinkers and organizers use RemNote as a second-brain, staying organized with fast search, templates, to-dos, tags, and other simple-but-powerful organizational features. This is only the beginning 😉. Just last week, we released PDF annotation and alias features that tightly integrate with the rest of your knowledge base. This enables you to link source materials to your notes, your brain, and back again. Please, message us with feature requests! We hope you’ll check us out! Don't forget to download our desktop and mobile apps (with fully-offline options). We have early-bird pricing in effect for all Product Hunt users, as well. I’m excited to hear what you all think! Martin
Great idea! Love the flashcard idea.
it is a bit complex in the beginning but very powerful in the end. Great for learning for university, school and life. Also good to keep a journal.
@howie12345 We are doing our best to reduce the complexity! Thanks for the excellent review and summary.
RemNote is an excellent tool for learning and retaining knowledge. It outpaces its competitors in this space - I know because I've tried them all. If you're a student or a lifelong learner, this tool will enable you to learn quicker and retain that information for weeks, months, and years to come. I am not affiliated with RemNote; however, I am excited to find a tool that incorporates cognitive science research on how learning works as a foundation for the product. It also includes Sönke Ahrens' principles on making 'smart notes' - this has changed my approach to making notes. These are just some of the core features of this product; there are many more. I've been a RemNote user for several months, in addition to a great product, the rate of new features getting released by the team is impressive.
It's truly an amazing product. A must-have for students, and at least a must-try for everyone else.