Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Cathy Chen
Maker
Hi everyone! Makers of Relephant here 👋 The problem we're trying to solve is one that everyone here has probably experienced. Ever had something stuck on the tip of your tongue - an article that you vaguely remember and want to share but can't find, a Slack conversation where important decisions were made but got lost amongst the countless channels? "Oh, where did I see that message/document/file?" 🤔The average person spends half an hour at work every day just looking for information. With Relephant you'll always have the answer. We created an easy process to save and retrieve content on your laptop or phone. Take a screenshot if something *could* be useful in the future. Store anything at all. We'll organize it so you can effortlessly retrieve it when you need it. # How It Works 1. 📸You take a screenshot as you normally would, using your device's native shortcuts. (⌘ + ⇧ + 4 on a Mac) 2. 🤖Relephant accesses your screenshot camera roll then uses computer vision to extract context and text. 3. 🧠When you want to retrieve a piece of info, just ask Relephant. Relephant is already changing the way we use screenshots for knowledge capture. We take more of them, knowing that they'll be categorized in case we need to access them in the future. And we spend way less time looking for that Slack message, file, or email. We hope you'll like it as much as we do 🤗 Zain, Stedman, and Cathy @stedman_blake_hood @zan2434 @cathy_chen
Upvote (4)Share
oh wow i take so many screenshots. this looks like a gamechanger. can i search screenshots by text in the screenshot?
Maker
@davefontenot yes! You can do full search over whatever text we detect in the screenshot, even if it's handwritten. We also make any objects, names, etc. we can find searchable. Happy searching!
@zan2434 oh wow honestly most of my photos on my computer are just screenshots of various things and at least once a day i find myself scouring through all the screenshots for a certain day to find one thing i want to reference. i take even more screenshots on mobile though. do yall work on iOS yet?