REKTMeter by WALL
Ranked #6 for today
REKTMeter by WALL
See if your NFT frens are REKT or not
Free
Stats
A fun tool to checkout stats on any NFT Wallet on Ethereum.
Portfolio value, ATH, Profit, Best & worst performing NFTs, Highlight flips, trading stats & more.
See how and your degen frens Wallets have been doing!
Launched in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
Web3
by
REKTMeter by WALL
About this launch
REKTMeter by WALL
See if your NFT Frens are REKT or NOT
REKTMeter by WALL by
REKTMeter by WALL
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
Web3
. Made by
Anuj Kodam
,
Amarnath Jayanti
,
Sujith Gopi Nath
,
syddharth
,
Divya Ranjan
,
Shreya 🧱
,
Radhika Andhavarapu
,
Shubhank Saxena
,
Dhanunjay Mamidi
,
Ashish Kashyap
,
Prajjwal Chandra
and
kj venky
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
REKTMeter by WALL
is not rated yet. This is REKTMeter by WALL's first launch.
Upvotes
50
Comments
28
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#14
