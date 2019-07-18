Refrens Invoices

Discussion
Naman Sarawagi
Hi Everyone, We built this invoicing tool for freelancers in India keeping first time users in mind. It comes with optional payment gateway to accept card payments. We are looking to add following features in the coming weeks. -Automated reminders -Invoice email tracking -Foreign currency support -Financing Options. Please try the product and share feedback.
Easy to use. I have been using this for about 3-4 weeks now and it has made invoicing really easy for me. Pros: 1) Easy Interface 2) All invoices in One Place 3) Multiple Payment option 4) Pay Now button on Invoice 5) GST invoicing Cons: 1) Doesn't have a mobile interface/application, need to use my laptop everytime.
@abhinav_baldha thanks Abhinav. We will be Optimizing the mobile interface in the coming week. Mobile app is about 3 months away.
Easy to use. It's been 2-3 weeks I am using this platform to create my invoices. Its easy for me to send invoices and reminders to clients.
@adorn_designs Thanks!
Damn simple to use for freelancers and gig creators.
@ankit_prakash Thanks Ankit.
Now I can manage all my payments and invoice easily with refrens invoice...
@brijesh_agarwal thanks for trying the early versions of the product Brijesh.