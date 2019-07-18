Log InSign up
Refrens Invoices

Dead simple invoices for freelancers in India

Refrens is a simple invoicing tool that makes getting payments faster. Specially designed for Indian freelancers and service agencies.
It’s FREE forever.
Repeat invoices are easier with pre-filled data and reminders.
Optional: Payment gateway is built in
Naman Sarawagi
Maker
Hi Everyone, We built this invoicing tool for freelancers in India keeping first time users in mind. It comes with optional payment gateway to accept card payments. We are looking to add following features in the coming weeks. -Automated reminders -Invoice email tracking -Foreign currency support -Financing Options. Please try the product and share feedback.
Abhinav Baldha
Easy to use. I have been using this for about 3-4 weeks now and it has made invoicing really easy for me. Pros: 1) Easy Interface 2) All invoices in One Place 3) Multiple Payment option 4) Pay Now button on Invoice 5) GST invoicing Cons: 1) Doesn't have a mobile interface/application, need to use my laptop everytime.
Naman Sarawagi
Maker
@abhinav_baldha thanks Abhinav. We will be Optimizing the mobile interface in the coming week. Mobile app is about 3 months away.
Adorn Designs
Easy to use. It's been 2-3 weeks I am using this platform to create my invoices. Its easy for me to send invoices and reminders to clients.
Ankit Prakash
Damn simple to use for freelancers and gig creators.
Brijesh Agarwal
Now I can manage all my payments and invoice easily with refrens invoice...
Naman Sarawagi
Maker
@brijesh_agarwal thanks for trying the early versions of the product Brijesh.
