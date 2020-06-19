Reflex Camera

Discussion
Sviatoslav Belmeha
Maker
Hello guys, I started this project from simple app that applies filters to a single image, like instagram in old times, then I added video support, managed how to code app with using GPU, read a lot of tutorials and now it works in real time with ability to record video in 60 fps (240 in some specific cases) and even can detect people in the frame. I'm also planing to add more cooler effect in the future, I'm currently working on slit scan effect (this one is really cool, I have posted an example in my twitter https://twitter.com/lan_dsv/stat...) and it's almost done, so hope it will be released soon.
Looks cool! It would have really helped if you had posted some video/gif to show off the effects instead of static pictures
