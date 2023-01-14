Products
This is the latest launch from Reflect
See Reflect’s 2 previous launches →
Reflect AI
Ranked #20 for today
Reflect AI
Use GPT3 from your notes
We have created a new way for you to use OpenAI's GPT3 in your notes. You can use it to summarize articles, make your writing better, write emails, tweets, suggest article titles, and more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Reflect
Mayfair
About this launch
Reflect
Fast networked note-taking
Reflect AI by
Reflect
was hunted by
Alex MacCaw
in
. Made by
Alex MacCaw
,
ocavue
,
Vojtech Rinik
and
Sam Claassen
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Reflect
is rated
5/5 ★
by 21 users. It first launched on April 11th, 2022.
