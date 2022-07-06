Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Reflect
See Reflect’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Reflect 2.0
Ranked #4 for today
Reflect 2.0
Networked note-taking, now v2
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Announcing Reflect 2.0, the sequel to our popular notes editor.
New features include:
- Create templates for common snippets
- Browse note revisions and revert
- Brain visualization redesign
- Date and time pref setting
And much much more!
Launched in
Productivity
by
Reflect
Ortto
Ad
Build your entire growth engine with a single platform.
About this launch
Reflect
Fast networked note-taking
15
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
Reflect 2.0 by
Reflect
was hunted by
Alex MacCaw
in
Productivity
. Made by
Alex MacCaw
,
Vojtech Rinik
and
ocavue
. Featured on July 13th, 2022.
Reflect
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on April 11th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#46
Report