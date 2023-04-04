Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → refine.new

refine.new

100% open-source React framework to build web apps

refine.new lets you create & download enterprise-grade React projects within your browser, powered by refine. Creates 500+ unique combinations of tech stack for tailor-made applications. 100% open source & forever free.
Launched in Open Source, SaaS, Developer Tools by
refine.new
About this launch
refine.new by
refine.new
was hunted by
Civan Ozseyhan
in Open Source, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Recep Kütük
,
Civan Ozseyhan
,
Ömer Faruk Aplak
,
Eren Erkalkan
,
Necati Özmen
,
Alican Erdurmaz
,
Ali Emir Şen
,
Yıldıray Ünlü
and
Salih Özdemir
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
refine.new
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is refine.new's first launch.
