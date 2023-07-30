Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Reeview
Reeview
Capture customer feedback and turn into 5-star reviews
Visit
Upvote 18
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Reeview provides comprehensive solutions to help you collect, analyze, and leverage customer feedback to enhance the customer experience and drive business growth.
Launched in
Customer Success
User Experience
Marketing
by
Reeview
Einblick Prompt AI
Ad
Data Notebooks that solve any problem with just one sentence
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let me know if you have any questions on how to use it in the comments below!!"
The makers of Reeview
About this launch
Reeview
Capture Customer Feedback and Turn into 5-Star Reviews
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Reeview by
Reeview
was hunted by
Marcus Sharpe
in
Customer Success
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
. Made by
Marcus Sharpe
,
Sally Taylor
and
Natalie Wilson
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
Reeview
is not rated yet. This is Reeview's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report