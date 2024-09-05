Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Redline
Redline
Minimal Menubar Todo
Visit
Upvote 38
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A Mac application to keep a to-do list at the menu bar. It focused on doing instead of planning. It is always visible and respects your attention.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
Redline
About this launch
Redline
Minimal Menubar Todo
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
Redline by
Redline
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Ivan D
. Featured on September 6th, 2024.
Redline
is not rated yet. This is Redline's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report