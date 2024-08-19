Reddit Roast

  • Subscribe
    AI-generated Reddit personality assessment + roast 🔥

    Have your Reddit profile analyzed for posts and comments and fed into LLMs (like ChatGPT) for a playful roast of your personality as well as clever insights about your how you appear online.
    Launched in
    Social Media
    Entertainment
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Reddit
    ChatGPT by OpenAI
    Anthropic
    About this launch
