Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Redact API
Redact API

Redact API

Secure application PII using a simple API call with Pangea

Free
Embed
Secure your app effortlessly. Shield sensitive data with minimal code using the Redact API. Use one API to redact PII, PHI, financial info, and profanity. Prioritize user safety and ensure a seamless experience. Keep it simple; keep it secure.
Launched in
API
Fintech
Privacy
 by
Redact API
Bloom
Bloom
Ad
Build a cash cow by selling your service
About this launch
Redact API
Redact APISecure application PII using a simple API call with Pangea
0
reviews
8
followers
Redact API by
Redact API
was hunted by
Luke Stahl
in API, Fintech, Privacy. Made by
Oliver Friedrichs
,
Grace Francisco
and
Sourabh Satish
. Featured on July 6th, 2023.
Redact API
is not rated yet. This is Redact API's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-