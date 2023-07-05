Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Redact API
Redact API
Secure application PII using a simple API call with Pangea
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Secure your app effortlessly. Shield sensitive data with minimal code using the Redact API. Use one API to redact PII, PHI, financial info, and profanity. Prioritize user safety and ensure a seamless experience. Keep it simple; keep it secure.
Launched in
API
Fintech
Privacy
by
Redact API
Bloom
Ad
Build a cash cow by selling your service
About this launch
Redact API
Secure application PII using a simple API call with Pangea
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Redact API by
Redact API
was hunted by
Luke Stahl
in
API
,
Fintech
,
Privacy
. Made by
Oliver Friedrichs
,
Grace Francisco
and
Sourabh Satish
. Featured on July 6th, 2023.
Redact API
is not rated yet. This is Redact API's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report