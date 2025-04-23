Launches
Recaploop
Boost Meeting Efficiency with AI
RecapLoop gathers post-meeting feedback from participants, tracks costs, analyzes it using AI, and delivers actionable insights to help you improve future meetings.
Productivity
Meetings
Recaploop
Recaploop by
Nik Mil
Productivity
Meetings
Nik Mil
Marko Dobric
Milos Stanojevic
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Recaploop's first launch.