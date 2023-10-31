Products
This is the latest launch from Recall
See Recall’s 3 previous launches →
Recall - Mobile Apps
Save countless hours by summarizing any online content
Recall lets you summarize any online content and save it to your personal knowledge base. With Recall you can summarize the following: ▶️ YouTube videos 📰 Articles 🎙️ Podcasts 📄 PDFs 👩🍳 Recipes 🎥 Movie and TV series lists or any other webpages
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
Recall
About this launch
Recall
Your personal encyclopedia
Recall - Mobile Apps by
Recall
was hunted by
Paul Richards
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Paul Richards
and
Igor Gligorevic
. Featured on November 25th, 2023.
Recall
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 26 users. It first launched on February 9th, 2022.
Report