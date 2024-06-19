Launches
Recall
Recall
Social post-it notes for the internet.
Recall lets you annotate the internet and tag others to start a discussion in the margins of any website.
Browser Extensions
Recall
About this launch
Recall
Social post-it notes for the internet.
Recall by
Recall
Ryan Cooley
Browser Extensions
Ryan Cooley
Mia Feitel
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Recall
is not rated yet. This is Recall's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
