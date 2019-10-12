REBL Stack
Generate Blockstack apps with React
Terje Norderhaug
Maker
Many of the apps recently posted on Product Hunt are built on Blockstack.The REBL Stack makes it easier to create privacy respecting apps and participate in the Blockstack rewards program. You can quickly generate a qualifying Blockstack app with no code, or use React hooks for more control. I'll provide templates to build different types of Blockstack apps, bringing you quickly up to par with apps that have made thousands of dollars from the rewards program.
