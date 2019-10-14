Log InSign up
dCrypt

Secure encryption made easy

Learn how to communicate securely online with our hands-on tutorial in end-to-end encryption. Unlock your own public key and tools to encrypt and decrypt your content.
Terje Norderhaug
The internet runs on public-key cryptography! It is an essential technology to communicate secrets online, but can be confusing to understand and hard to use. I made dCrypt so more people can get practical experience with public-key cryptography and learn how to communicate securely with others using end-to-end encryption. After taking the tutorial, you will get your own public key and gain access to encryption tools. You'll also have a special link that you can share with others so they can communicate securely with you.
Juliet Oberding
Love dCrypt! I'm already using it for secure online communication and for better privacy.
