Terje Norderhaug
Maker
The internet runs on public-key cryptography! It is an essential technology to communicate secrets online, but can be confusing to understand and hard to use. I made dCrypt so more people can get practical experience with public-key cryptography and learn how to communicate securely with others using end-to-end encryption. After taking the tutorial, you will get your own public key and gain access to encryption tools. You'll also have a special link that you can share with others so they can communicate securely with you.
Love dCrypt! I'm already using it for secure online communication and for better privacy.
Maker
@juliet_oberding Thank you!
