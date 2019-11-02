Real time funnels
Mantas Jonaitis
Hey there, hunters and website analysts ✋ I am happy to anounce Real time funnels - a real time funnel tracking solution for websites 📊 This is my first real side project so I am super excited about it!😄 Tracking your website funnel with real time funnels is easy and you can start doing so in less than 5 minutes. Key features: ✔️ Data insights are provided in real time ✔️ Page visit (url) funnel step tracking ✔️ Custom event (javascript) funnel step tracking ✔️ Single page application support ✔️ Funnel hits & conversion insights I hope it will be helpful and useful for webmasters, ecommerce website administrators or everyone who needs to track metrics of their website funnels in real time. Any feedback or suggestions are highly appreciated!💪💪💪
