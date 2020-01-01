ReadingGoals
Tackle your "Read Later" bookmark debt in 2020
I have a "Read Later" bookmark folder and it recently reached 100 links. It is clear that my deferred reading strategy is not working and I need to do better in 2020. For this reason, I created a Chrome new tab extension which puts my shame front and center and helps to prioritise my reading debt. On the first day of using ReadingGoals I reduced my "Read Later" debt by 30%. Some of the websites I have bookmarked were not even in business anymore :D Extension features: - Choose bookmark folder from which to show quick access links - Choose bookmark folder where your reading debt is hidden away - Randomly open one of the "Read Later" links if you don't know where to start to reduce the reading debt
