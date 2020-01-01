  1. Home
Many of us have this one bookmark folder where all the "Read Later" links are being saved and probably never opened again. ReadingGoals extension helps to tackle your reading debt by putting "Read Later" links as a new browser tab page.
I have a "Read Later" bookmark folder and it recently reached 100 links. It is clear that my deferred reading strategy is not working and I need to do better in 2020. For this reason, I created a Chrome new tab extension which puts my shame front and center and helps to prioritise my reading debt. On the first day of using ReadingGoals I reduced my "Read Later" debt by 30%. Some of the websites I have bookmarked were not even in business anymore :D Extension features: - Choose bookmark folder from which to show quick access links - Choose bookmark folder where your reading debt is hidden away - Randomly open one of the "Read Later" links if you don't know where to start to reduce the reading debt
