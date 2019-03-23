Readership analyzes tens of thousands of public social interactions to discover the sites your customers and prospects interact with the most so your marketing and PR efforts are focused on where your prospects actually are, not where you hope they are.
Gregg BlanchardMaker@greggblanchard
Good morning, Product Hunt! This product took a while to get dialed, but really excited to have it ready to share with everyone. This was born from the fact that as a marketing guy at my day job I was constantly relying on media kits to figure out on which media outlets to place ads. But the irony was that these kits always claimed people like me read their stuff, but I didn't and neither did my peers. One day the Twitter algorithm was highlighting those same peers were all interacting with content from a specific website and it hit me that by looking at an group of people's social interactions I could figure out which sites they were engaging with the most and give me confidence in my marketing that a media kit couldn't. A lot of trial and error later, Readership was born. Now I run reports on competitors and influencers all the time to discover new sites, bloggers, outlets, etc. and it's pretty remarkable what it can surface. Thanks for checking it out, would love any/all feedback, and if you have any questions don't hesitate to ask.
