Reader Mode for Mobile

Organize your clutter-free articles on mobile

Reader Mode is now enables you to enjoy clutter-free and ad-free articles on your mobile devices. Organize your articles into folders and bring them anywhere you go with this PWA version of Reader Mode Premium
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾
Maker
Maker of Reader Mode ➖ #Indiemaker
Hello everyone! A few months ago I launched Reader Mode and Reader Mode Premium which allows you to read, highlight and annotate the web without distractions. Today I am thrilled to bring this experience exclusively to mobile devices by launching a PWA version of Reader Mode Premium! I know that people are reading more and more content on mobile and would certainly appreciate this. Though my main goal is to develop and launch the native version of the app, it would take me couple more months to be able to do so. And in the meanwhile, I do hope that this PWA version of the app will do the trick :) 📱 Installation To install this on your mobile, simply go to https://readermode.io on your mobile browser > click Settings menu > and click "Add to Home Screen" 🎁 Discount If you still haven’t give Reader Mode Premium a try yet, you can use producthunt20 code at checkout to get 20% discount of any plan including the Lifetime! Get your's today 👉 https://readermode.io/premium
Fajar SiddiqFajarSiddiq.com
@ryzalyusoff finally mobile version is here! Yaaaasss!!! Congrats Ryzal 😍✌️
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar! 😍 🙌 The future is mobile! Hehehe
HaKrMaker of Simple Ops, Visa List, ACrypto
@ryzalyusoff Finally, its the feature i have been waiting for! Congratulations, Looks awesome 🔥
Himanshu Mishra
Congrats on the launch bro! Really useful tool.
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾
@zicsus Thanks bro! 😊
Usama KhalidStarted Contentdrips.com recently
Always great stuff from you. Keep it up.
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾
@usama_khalid Thanks man! 🙌
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩‍💻🎹📕Product Builder
Super excited for you, Ryzal!! Huge congrats on the launch for mobile!!
Ryzal Yusoff 🇬🇧🇲🇾
@whizzzoe Thank you Zoe! Appreciate it! 🤗
Mubaris NKFull Stack Developer
Congrats on the launch, Ryzal!! 🎉
