This is a launch from Reader Mode See 3 previous launches

Reader Mode 2.0 Read, highlight and annotate the web without distractions Visit Upvote 89

Reader Mode is a distraction-free reader that removes ads & clutter from the web. It includes text-to-speech, dyslexia support, highlighting, annotations, bookmarking & research tools. Available as a browser extension, web app, and mobile & desktop app. ✨

Free Options Launch tags: Chrome Extensions • Productivity • Education 20% off

Meet the team Show more Show more

CtrlPlain Ad Control sales updates. plain and simple.

Built with Show more Show more