Why "read it later" - email yourself now ⚡

#5 Product of the DayToday
Give Read on Mail a link, and it will send you a clean, readable version of an article.
Make reading part of your inbox zero routine.
Samarth Jajoo
Samarth Jajoo
Maker
I've spent a lot of time trying to find the perfect read it later service - but they don't work for me, simply because I don't check them too often - and when I do look at them: my list is so full that I give up instantly. Read on Mail is an attempt to create something that'll let you read what you want to, without creating a whole mountain of unread content. 1. Email yourself the article - from the website or the bookmarklet. 2. Want to make notes? Reply to the email. 3. Want to share? Forward the email. It's all so simple ✨ Looking forward to hear what y'all think.
