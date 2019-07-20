Read on Mail
Samarth Jajoo
I've spent a lot of time trying to find the perfect read it later service - but they don't work for me, simply because I don't check them too often - and when I do look at them: my list is so full that I give up instantly. Read on Mail is an attempt to create something that'll let you read what you want to, without creating a whole mountain of unread content. 1. Email yourself the article - from the website or the bookmarklet. 2. Want to make notes? Reply to the email. 3. Want to share? Forward the email. It's all so simple ✨ Looking forward to hear what y'all think.
