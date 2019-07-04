Read 💩 Faster

Reviews
Sakun
Hey PH! First launch here. I saw a video while browsing Instagram a few months ago that demonstrated how our minds are able to read and process text faster when words are presented to us one-by-one rather than a blob (which would force us to move our eyes). From what I understood, the average person can read about 200 WPM with roughly 60% comprehension. But by using this technique, where you read text word-by-word instead of line-by-line, it's possible to increase your WPM without ever reducing your comprehension. I found this pretty interesting, so I made a simple web-app out of it (it's responsive so you can use your phones as well). You can currently configure your WPM and paste your own text. I've been using it to read through articles faster, but I figured that other people might benefit from this as well. At some point I'd like to add a feature where you'd be able to pull text from articles/books without having to copy/paste it (heck maybe even a browser add-on), but we'll see :) P.S. See if you can find the Easter egg ;)
it's pretty neat! You could also create a simple bookmarklet (or heck, I could try doing it too!) to enable this reader on any webpage
