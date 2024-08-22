  • Subscribe
    Reactwise

    Reactwise

    AI co-pilot for novel drug manufacturing

    ReactWise accelerates and automates chemical process development by equipping wet-lab chemists with the power of data-driven optimization and robotic execution of experiments.
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
    Science
    Data Science
     by
    Reactwise
    Reactwise
    ReactwiseAI co-pilot for novel drug manufacturing
    Reactwise by
    Reactwise
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in Artificial Intelligence, Science, Data Science. Made by
    Alexander
    and
    Daniel Wigh
    . Featured on August 26th, 2024.
    Reactwise
    is not rated yet. This is Reactwise's first launch.
