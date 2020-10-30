Reactions by SparkLoop

discussion
Louis Nicholls
MakerFounder, Javascript Believer
Hey Product Hunters! After building SparkLoop and Proof by SparkLoop, Reactions is our latest tool drop to help newsletter creators grow and understand their audience better. @mnlfrgr and I noticed that a lot of you are desperate to interact with and understand your newsletter subscribers better - but asking people to fill out a form/reply to emails just doesn't result in a lot of people taking part. That's why we built Reactions. It's super easy to add a one-click poll to your newsletter. Ask your subscribers a question, and let them answer by clicking on an emoji (or multiple-choice text answer). When someone reacts, they're taken to your custom thank-you page. Where you can display the results of the poll, ask them for more detailed feedback, or nudge them to share your newsletter on social media. We're seeing people using this for running NPS surveys, getting feedback to improve their newsletter quality, and running polls to better understand their readers. Check it out and - if you have any questions or suggestions - please let us know!
Ankit Ghosh19 and trying make web cool
Congrats ?makers I really love the implementation (using links instead of some script), this does help to have it on any newsletter platform. Also, it can be used on newsletter landing pages too so that they can have emoji or custom feedbacks too.
Nicolo S
Founder/CEO - CryptoAnalyst.co
Another great product by a very talented team! 💪
