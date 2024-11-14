Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
React Scan
React Scan
Scan your React app for problematic renders and performance
Visit
Upvote 37
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
React Scan automatically detects and highlights components that cause performance issues in your React app. Drop it in anywhere – script tag, npm, you name it!
Launched in
Web App
Open Source
Developer Tools
+1 by
React Scan
About this launch
React Scan
Scan your React app for problematic renders and performance
0
reviews
37
followers
Follow for updates
React Scan by
React Scan
was hunted by
Aiden Bai
in
Web App
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Aiden Bai
. Featured on November 15th, 2024.
React Scan
is not rated yet. This is React Scan's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report