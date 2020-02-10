  1. Home
RE:SHARE by StoryChief

Trigger your co-workers and fans to reshare your content

Let your ambassadors get your latest stories in their pocket. They can repost it to their personal networks with one click.
StoryChiefCut your content process in half with StoryChief. It¿s the reliable tool that lets you co-create, plan, and distribute articles to different publishing channels with one click, all from one place. Perfect your SEO score and boost your article¿s readability factor by our in-app SEO tool.
Hi there again! Here at StoryChief.io we are shipping or updating our products almost on a weekly basis! This one is all about multiplying your reach by ten without any additional effort. With our new ambassador feature, your colleagues or friends will automatically be triggered to re-share your content on their own networks. A quick reminder: StoryChief is a writing tool that lets you publish content across all your channels at once, and get insights on how your content is performing. With just a few clicks, you'll have your content on your Wordpress, Medium, RSS feed, HubSpot-powered blog, social media channels, your email newsletter and so on. WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! Some of our other cooler features (because we personally love them all) allow you to: 🤝 Optimize SEO of your copy 📆 Plan content in the Content Calendar 🚀 Gather multichannel results in one dashboard Please sign up for a free account and start throwing your thoughts right at us, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
