Razorpay Payment Pages require zero coding to take your custom-branded hosted page online in a matter of minutes and start accepting payments instantly.
Razorpay launches payment pagesRazorpay announced the launch of its Payment Pages. Convenient and cost-effective, Razorpay Payment Pages is designed to help all kinds of businesses accept online payments with zero integration and minimum set-up, without any hosting costs, maintenance charges or fixed fees. India's biggest business unit, SMEs, account for 30 percent of the country's GDP.
Moneycontrol
Razorpay Launches an Easy Way for You to Set Up an Online StoreRazorpay, an Indian converged payments solutions company, has announced the public launch of Payment Pages, which allows anyone to use Razorpay to start accepting payments online. This means that if you want to sell goods online or ask people for donations for a cause, you can use Razorpay Payment Pages to accept payments online.
NDTV Gadgets 360
Razorpay expands its product suite with Payment Pages - ETtechPayment solutions firm Razorpay is expanding its product suite with the launch of Payment Pages. The product aims to help small and medium businesses quickly set up custom-branded payment pages to start accepting payments from their customers, without any hosting charges or maintenance fees.
ETtech.com
Vaibhav Sisinty@vaibhavsisinty · Growth Marketing at Uber
Dayum! Razorpay going Instamojo way. Good luck folks!
Shashank KumarMakerHiring@shashank_kr
Hello fellow hunters, Thank you for stopping by to have a look at Razorpay’s Payment Pages. I’m one of the co-founders of Razorpay and I would like to give a quick overview of Payment Pages. I have worked closely with the team building Payment Pages and I can safely say that we are on our way to solving the problem we set out to address -- allowing businesses or institutions to accept payments without a website or technical integration. Here’s what I like the most about Payment Pages: * No coding required to ship a payment page * Add your branding to a payment page * Choose from several templates * Accept payments instantly through various payment modes * Use custom URLs to include your business or brand * Real-time insights and reports to track payments Few important use cases we have already during beta: - Fee collection for educational institutions - Online sales for product manufacturers - Donation collections for NGOs and trusts - Event ticket sales for artists and organisers I would urge you to take a look at the product webpage. We have built the product with a lot of passion and would love to have your feedback on it. Since you’re here, we would like to help you get started with Payment Pages. We’ll forgo our fees on your transactions up to Rs 1 lakh. You can avail this credit by using the coupon code “PHUNT” if you wish to sign up and use the product. Happy to answer any questions. Shashank Kumar
