Razorpay International Payments
Easiest way to accept payments in 100 currencies 🇮🇳
You can now accept international payments on Razorpay. Razorpay Payment Gateway and products like Subscriptions, Payment Pages, Invoices and Payment Links support payments in 100 foreign currencies.
Amit Goel@amittwitr · Co-founder, LetsTalkPayments.com
Good one Harshil. Makes a lot of sense. Go Razorpay 🚀
Shashank KumarMakerHiring@shashank_kr
Hello fellow hunters It's been a long road to reach here, but we are glad that we are finally able to release support for multi-currency payment acceptance in the Indian market. Introducing 100+ Multi-Currency Support: ✅ Instant activation for accepting international payments 💰 Accept $, Euro Symbol, AED and more through Razorpay ✈️ Stop paying hefty fees to take your business global Typically, buyers in most countries are forced to make purchases from Indian businesses in INR during international transactions, which can make the whole experience feel forced and reduce the buyer’s trust in the transaction and seller. This can also lead to abandoned carts and lost sales. Listing prices in the local currency and allowing users to pay in the currency of their country can make your customers feel at home while completing purchases. While businesses in India were able to accept international payments via other PSPs, we are excited to announce that businesses on Razorpay can now easily accept payments in 100 foreign currencies from across the globe. It gives me great joy that international payments works with Razorpay’s Payment Gateway as well as other products like: 🔗 Payment Links - Send payment links to customers all over the world 🔁 Subscription - Accept recurring payments in any currency 🧾 Invoices - Send invoices to customers globally and get paid instantly 📄 Payment Pages - Instantly create pages to accept international payments Here are some prominent features of international payments on Razorpay: * Accept payments through cards issued by foreign banks * Instant activation * Support for 100+ currencies * Competitive pricing plans in the industry To help you get started, you can use coupon code ‘RZPINT’ to avail free credits worth Rs 100000 on your international transactions. There is still a lot of work ahead but we fully intend to help accelerate growth of exports from India by reducing friction in payments. 🚀🚀🚀 I would love for you to check out our products and give us your invaluable feedback on how we can get better.
