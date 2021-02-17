  1. Home
Create beautiful images of your code

Turn your code in to beautifully images. Choose from a range of syntax colors, hide or show the background, and toggle between a dark and light window. Use keyboard shortcuts to speed up your process.
Built by the team at Raycast.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'm Nichlas from the Raycast team. We've been working on Ray.so to help you create beautiful images of your code, shareable with the world! Ray.so started out as a hackday project, which has now developed in to a tool we hope many of you will use. Choose from the syntax theme options; toggle between dark and light mode; choose whether to have a background or not; select the padding that works for you; save and share. We'd love to get your feedback and suggestions for what else we could do to make Ray.so even better for you. Happy to answer any questions! 😁
Hey PH folks, thanks @mwseibel for the hunt and it's great to be back. You can grab a script command to create images of the code you have in your clipboard from here: https://git.io/JtMZX
