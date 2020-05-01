Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Raspberry Pi High Quality C...
Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera
A $50 DIY camera with interchangable lenses
Robots
Photography
+ 1
12.3 megapixel Sony IMX477 sensor, 7.9mm diagonal image size, and back-illuminated sensor architecture, with adjustable back focus and support for C- and CS-mount lenses.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
40 minutes ago
New product: Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera on sale now at $50 - Raspberry Pi
We're pleased to announce a new member of the Raspberry Pi camera family: the 12.3-megapixel High Quality Camera, available today for just $50, alongside a range of interchangeable lenses starting at $25. Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://rpf.io/ytsub Help us reach a wider audience by translating our video content: http://rpf.io/yttranslate Buy a Raspbe...
Raspberry Pi announces $50 12-megapixel camera with interchangeable lenses
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a new camera board that should dramatically improve the photographic capabilities available to the popular DIY computer's enthusiasts and hobbyists. It's called the High Quality Camera, and it's built around a 12.3-megapixel backside-illuminated Sony IMX477 sensor with 1.55-micron pixels.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send