Ramadan Design Pack by Artify
A free pack of Ramadan Designs you can edit in your browser
Fajar Siddiq
After a good conversation with my maker friend @Juanpablosarmi We agreed to create a special gallery of free designs! For all our friends who celebrate the month of 🕌 Ramadan! You can edit texts, images, canvas size, illustrations, everything 🤘 Edit right in the spot with Artify Editor, Which is very close to its official launching 🚀 Inside the editor, you can search for 🌙 Ramadan themed illustrations Artify is packed with more than 50k of assets, including illustrations, mockups, icons, editorial compositions, photos, abstract shapes and more! All designs are free to use 🤩 Remember to share it with your friends!
Maker
@fajarsiddiq A great project that we loved to work on, and learn more about the fascinating culture behind the month of Ramadan
Congrats on the launch! great product!. dude we launched unintentionally, in same day haha
