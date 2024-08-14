Launches
Rakun Talk - can't say it? Show it!
Visual card creator for those who have trouble speaking
Visit
First year 50% off
•
Free Options
Stats
Rakun Talk communication cards help you communicate your needs without saying a word. Wherever you are.
Launched in
iOS
Travel
by
Rakun Talk
Rakun Talk
Speaks for you when you can’t
1
review
34
followers
Follow for updates
Rakun Talk - can't say it? Show it! by
Rakun Talk
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
iOS
,
Travel
. Made by
David Pfluegl
,
Peter Buchroithner
,
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
and
Verena Haku
. Featured on August 15th, 2024.
Rakun Talk
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Rakun Talk's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
24
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
