    Rakun Talk - can't say it? Show it!

    Visual card creator for those who have trouble speaking

    Rakun Talk communication cards help you communicate your needs without saying a word. Wherever you are.
    Rakun Talk
    About this launch
    Rakun Talk
    Rakun TalkSpeaks for you when you can’t
    Rakun Talk - can't say it? Show it! by
    Rakun Talk
    was hunted by
    Thomas Schranz ⛄️
    in iOS, Travel. Made by
    David Pfluegl
    ,
    Peter Buchroithner
    ,
    Thomas Schranz ⛄️
    and
    Verena Haku
    . Featured on August 15th, 2024.
    Rakun Talk
    is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Rakun Talk's first launch.
