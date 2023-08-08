Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Raizer
Ranked #7 for today
Raizer
Where founders find investors for their startups
Visit
Upvote 91
50% OFF on Lifetime Plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
All-in-one platform with the database of 51,000+ verified investors & VC funds. Find relevant investors, craft perfect emails using AI and reach out to them in one click.
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
SaaS
+3 by
Raizer
MarketWhite,LLC
Ad
Best software for lead generation
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Would love to hear your feedback!"
The makers of Raizer
About this launch
Raizer
Where founders find investors for their startups
3
reviews
100
followers
Follow for updates
Raizer by
Raizer
was hunted by
Khasan
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
. Made by
Khasan
and
Vagan Abelyan
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
Raizer
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Raizer's first launch.
Upvotes
91
Comments
30
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#46
Report