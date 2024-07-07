Subscribe
Raijin.ai

Raijin.ai

Write reports and synthesize data rapidly with AI

Raijin.ai uses AI to build an analysis workspace where users can synthesize large amounts of qualitative unstructured data from audio and text. We help reduce time spent on user research by 70% with the same quality of insights.
Shortcut
Rewatch
Langchain
Raijin.ai
Write Reports and Synthesize Data Rapidly with AI
by Raijin.ai
Raijin.ai
was hunted by
Caleb K
in Design Tools, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Caleb K
,
Amalina Ahmad
,
Lawrence Wallace
,
Thien Diep Thien
and
Jia Ning Leaw
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Raijin.ai
is not rated yet. This is Raijin.ai's first launch.
