This is a launch from Ragie See 3 previous launches

Ragie - Multimodal RAG for Audio & Video Your Audio and Video, Now Fully Searchable. Visit Upvote 68

Transcribe, index, & retrieve answers from spoken and visual content—with precise timestamps and streaming playback. Search recordings to find the moment something was said or shown. Base Chat now supports A/V, so users can ask and instantly watch answers.

Meet the team Show more Show more