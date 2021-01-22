discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dominic Bouchard
MakerFounder @radiumLaw 🏡✈️LA-MTL
Hi guys, I worked as a lawyer for a few years and we still use (physical) law books or expensive legacy software during a law reasearch. State laws are available for free online but navigation is cumbersome at best and a physical copy is still preferred. Lexis Nexis offers "online books" with their license but it's quite expensive, and not the best experience overall. A fast app to search law, and where annotations are crowdsourced by lawyers (and reviewed by them) "a la StackOverFlow" will be very useful for lawyers, law students, and the public in general. Here's the V.1 of the product. - Every Californian state laws are available - Easy and "snappy" search bar. - Keyboard shortcuts are built-in for fast navigation. - Minimal / light-weight interface - Annotation coming soon. Your feedback is welcome! Cheers
Share
I know the Founder personally - one of most educated minds about Legal Tech that I met.
Super easy to use and a lot quicker and painless than searching by book