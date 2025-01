Qwen2.5-Max Large language model series developed by Alibaba Cloud Visit Upvote 80

Qwen2.5-Max is a large-scale AI model using a mixture-of-experts (MoE) architecture. With extensive pre-training and fine-tuning, it delivers strong performance in benchmarks like Arena Hard, LiveBench, and GPQA-Diamond, competing with DeepSeek V3 and OpenAI.

tags: Artificial Intelligence • GitHub